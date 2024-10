DALLAS — An indoor garage sale will be held Saturday, Jan. 25 from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. at Dallas Eastern Star Building Hall, 15 Foster St. (behind CVS drug store). Snow date is Feb. 1.

The sale will feature jar mixes, including bean soup, cookie mixes, such as potato chip pecan, M&M and chocolate chip, hot cocoa at Russian tea.

Lunch will be available and the Eastern Star famous Welsh cookies will be available for purchase.

For information, call Dianne Corby at 570-675-4893.