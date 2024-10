Bob Dolbear, a resident of The Village at Greenbriar in Dallas, celebrated his 104th birthday Dec. 7. A party was held in his honor. A World War Ii veteran, Dolbear was a teacher and then became the principal of Dallas High School and started the Old Shoe Game between Dallas and Lake-Lehman. He is shown here with his daughter, Gloria Williams.

