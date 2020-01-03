Home News Local Harveys Lake Sons of American Legion to meet Jan. 20 NewsLocal Harveys Lake Sons of American Legion to meet Jan. 20 By Dallas Post - January 3, 2020 0 Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp 🔊 Listen to this Harveys Lake American Legion Post 967, Sons of the American Legion will hold their monthly meeting Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the post home located at 4907 Memorial Hwy. All members are requested to attend. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_American-Legion.jpg.optimal.jpg RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR Luzerne County companies join #LightItBlue movement to honor front-line workers Nurses Month: Gloria Cruz Nurses Month: Alyssa Schuler