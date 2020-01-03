Harveys Lake American Legion Post 967, Sons of the American Legion will hold their monthly meeting Monday, Jan. 20 at 7 p.m. at the post home located at 4907 Memorial Hwy. All members are requested to attend.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2020/01/web1_American-Legion.jpg.optimal.jpg

