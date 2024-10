Daddow-Isaacs Dallas American Legion Post 672 presented a $500 check to the Back Mountain Food Bank as a Christmas holiday donation. A dedicated group of Friday volunteers witnessed the donation. From left, are Tom Oliver, Bryant Mesick Clarence J. Michael, Carol Eyet, food bank coordinator; and Joe Kelley, finance officer, Post 672.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/12/web1_Legion-check.jpg Submitted photo