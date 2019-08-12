DALLAS — Following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Aug. 19, 2019.

MONDAY: Chicken Primavera, whole wheat penne, tomato basil soup with crackers, mixed berries, milk and coffee

TUESDAY: Swedish meatballs, whole wheat noodles, broccoli and carrots, fresh melon, milk and coffee

WEDNESDAY: Beach Party Day — Caribbean fish, brown rice, Caribbean vegetable blend, black bean and corn salad, orange, sugar cookie, milk and coffee

THURSDAY: Chicken Cordon Bleu, mashed potatoes, roasted zucchini and squash, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit sorbet, milk and coffee

FRIDAY: Fiesta pork chop, oven-roasted potatoes, Chuckwagon corn, whole wheat dinner roll, fresh fruit salad, milk and coffee