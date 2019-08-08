DALLAS — The Back Mountain Chamber’s Cultural Event Committee has announced its seventh-annual cultural event to be held on Friday, Aug. 30 at the Irem Country Club pavilion.

The chamber is excited to present the band CRUSH and its featured musicians. They are known to play all-time favorite Woodstock music, in addition to dance music.

Sandy Race, co-chair of the event said, “This year, we couldn’t pass up the opportunity to celebrate the 50-year anniversary of Woodstock and recreate some peace, love, and music. To add to the fun, we expect most people will come dressed for the era, and we plan to experience some of the greatest music of all time. This band is known to entertain those who love to dance, and also for those who simply love to listen to some of the best music ever imagined.”

Tickets may be purchased on the chamber’s website at www.backmountainchamber.org and also at the Gallery of Sound on Mundy Street in Wilkes-Barre. Tickets are $60 each and include Woodstock music, appetizers, food, desserts, beer, wine and soda throughout the evening. Doors open at 6 p.m. and entertainment is from 6:30 to 10:30 p.m. Tables of 10 can be reserved.

The Cultural Event Committee will honor the Back Mountain Memorial Library for its years of providing access to information through books, programs, and other resources for the community.

A basket raffle table will also support the Back Mountain Memorial Library.