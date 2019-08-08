🔊 Listen to this

WILKES-BARRE — Michael Parduski, of Tunkhannock, is completing summer research at Wilkes University.

Matthew Finkenbinder, assistant professor of geology, is working with students as they study the reconstruction of long-term climate variability in northcentral North America using lake sediment stratigraphy and geochemistry.

The project involves the collection and analysis of lake sediment cores from northern Manitoba and southern Ontario to develop long-term reconstructions of climate conditions. The lab work in the sedimentology and stratigraphy laboratory involves picking materials for radiocarbon dating, determining the type of minerals found in sediment samples using X-ray Diffraction analysis and preparing samples for further geochemical analyses.

Parduski is a environmental science major.