DALLAS — The following new books have been added to the shelves of the Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, for the month of August 2019:

EXPRESS

“Lady in the Lake” by Laura Lippman

“One Good Deed” by David Baldacci

“Labyrinth” by Catherine Coulter

“Smokescreen” by Iris Johansen

“Game of Snipers” by Stephen Hunter

“The Inn” by James Patterson

“A Dangerous Man” by Robert Crais

“Outfox” by Sandra Brown

“The Turn of the Key” by Ruth Ware

“Hunter’s Moon” by Philip Caputo

‘Searching for Sylvia Lee” by Jean Kwok

“The Pioneers” David McCullough

FICTION

“The Women of the Copper Country” by Mary Doria Russell

MYSTERY

“Murder at Crossways” by Alyssa Maxwell

SCIENCE FICTION

“Alpha and Omega” by Harry Turtledove

“Hateful Things” by Terry Goodkind

“Kingmaker” by Margaret Weis

BIOGRAPHY

“The Seven Longest Yards” by Chris Norton

“America’s Reluctant Prince” by Steven M. Gillon

“Forever and Ever, Amen” by Randy Travis

BOOKS ON CD

“When We Meet” by Nora Roberts

