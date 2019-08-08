ANNVILLE — Kaitlyn Metz, of Dallas, is one of three Lebanon Valley College women’s lacrosse student-athletes to travel to Australia as part of the Beyond Sports Tour. Metz, a graduate of Wyoming Seminary, is pursuing a bachelor of arts in undeclared/open major.

The group flew into Sydney and had two practices, one outdoor and one indoor at the Sydney Indoor Olympic Center. While rain cancelled these games, they visited the Sydney Opera House, Sydney Eye Tower observation deck with 360-degree views of the city, and the Darling Harbour.

In Cairns, they visited Kuranda Koala Park and Hartley’s Crocodile Adventure. Next, they went to Green Island and the Great Barrier Reef to snorkel before they visited Esplanade.

Finally, the group flew to Melbourne and played multiple games. They played a National Team and a pair of club teams.

A total of 27 players from across the United States attended the nine-day excursion, with LVC bringing the most players from one team. Read more about the trip at www.godutchmen.com.