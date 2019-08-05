DALLAS — Following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Aug. 12, 2019:

MONDAY: Cheeseburger, whole wheat sandwich roll, potato salad, vegetable soup, mixed berries, milk and coffee

TUESDAY: Bag lunch day

WEDNESDAY: Asian BBQ turkey, brown rice, mixed Asian vegetables, crackers, fresh fruit salad, milk and coffee

THURSDAY: Chicken pot pie, roasted red potatoes, green beans, fresh pineapple, milk and coffee

FRIDAY: Roast beef, parsley boiled potatoes, peas and carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, apple bread pudding, milk and coffee