DALLAS TWP. – The Misericordia University Department of History and Government recently recognized the academic accomplishments of its top graduating seniors at the annual Awards Ceremony on campus.

Gaetano Buonsante of Exeter was presented with The Award for Excellence in Government, Law and National Security (GLNS). He earned his bachelor’s degree in GLNS, magna cum laude, with minors in psychology and professional writing. He was also a member of the Misericordia Honors Program. Cited for his analytical and writing skills, and generous spirit, Buonsante earned dean’s list recognition every semester, and served as a peer tutor. He interned with the Wilkes-Barre Chamber of Commerce and the Institute for Public Policy and Economic Development.

Stefany Krasson, a history and pre-law major from Plymouth, received the Professor Donald Fries Award for Excellence in History. In addition to graduating cum laude in history and completing the University Honors Program, she wrote a history capstone paper entitled, “The Transformative Effects of the Gaelic Revival on Irish Nationalism.” She was inducted into Phi Alpha Theta, the national history honors society. The frequent dean’s list honoree also was an active community volunteer, and participated in a university service trip to the rural Appalachian community of Frenchville in central Pennsylvania.

In addition, Briana Scorey of Wilkes-Barre was awarded the Bishop Hafey 4th Degree Knights of Columbus Award for Outstanding Achievement in History. She earned a 4.0 grade point average and was named co-valedictorian of her class, graduating summa cum laude with dual bachelor degrees in English and history. A member of the Phi Alpha Theta history honor society and the Sigma Tau Delta International English honor society, she presented at a number of scholarly conferences in the U.S. and at the XVIII International Ernest Hemingway Conference in Paris, France in 2018. As a member of a service-learning class on public history, Scorey and her classmates collaborated with the American Friends Service Committee to create a digital history exhibit in observance of its 100th anniversary. She plans to continue her education in the Master of Arts teaching program at Marywood University, while teaching introduction to writing part time at Luzerne County Community College.

The students also participated in Misericordia University’s Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship program, where they participated in a public history research project to find and preserve the history of Main Street in the City of Pittston for the Greater Pittston Historical Society.

Christopher Stevens, Ph.D., assistant professor of history and government, presented the awards. The students graduated in May at the 93rd annual commencement ceremony at the Anderson Sports and Health Center.