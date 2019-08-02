OSWEGO, NY — Nicholas A. Perry, of Wyoming, has reserved a place among more than 1,500 first-year students at SUNY Oswego. Perry last attended Wyoming Area High School, and is an intended graphic design major. Fall 2019 classes will begin Aug. 26.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_SUNY-1.jpg