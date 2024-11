DALLAS — Blue Chip Farm Animal refuge, a no kill animal shelter located is looking for volunteers. If you are able to spare a few hours a week assisting our current volunteers in walking dogs, dog or cat kennel cleaning, office help or yard maintenance, please contact the shelter at 570-954-3221 or bcfanimalrefuge@gmail.com

