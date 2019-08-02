DALLAS TWP. — The Misericordia University Psychology Department recently recognized the academic accomplishments of its top students at the annual Awards Ceremony in Lemmond Theater in Walsh Hall.

Olivia Katulka, of West Wyoming, and Gabrielle Belles, of Trucksville, each received the Psychology Student Achievement Award. The award recognizes a traditional psychology major in recognition of outstanding academic performance.

Katulka graduated magna cum lade during the spring commencement ceremony in May with a 3.8 GPA. She is a member of Psi Chi, the International Honor Society in Psychology, and earned University Honors. As a participant in the Summer Undergraduate Research Fellowship program, she gained extensive research experience on a project related to the effects of helicopter parenting on college students.

Belles graduated magna cum laude during the winter commencement ceremony in December with a GPA of 3.87. She will pursue a master’s degree in school counseling at Syracuse University beginning with the fall semester. She worked as a research assistant on a project to reduce the stigma of mental health and assisted in providing training sessions to local mental health services agencies.

The academic department presented Jonathan Stuffick, of Harveys Lake, with the Outstanding Contribution to Psychology Award. It recognizes exemplary service and leadership in the profession. He earned a GPA of 3.7, and is a member of Psi Chi. Particularly active in research, he co-presented at a meeting of the Society for Research on Child Development in Baltimore, Maryland. He plans to pursue a career in counseling and eventually earn a graduate degree. Stuffick received his baccalaureate degree magna cum laude in May at the Anderson Sports and Health Center.