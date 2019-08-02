HARRISBURG – Rep. Karen Boback (R-Lackawanna/Luzerne/Wyoming) announced her outreach events and satellite hours for August. Representatives from several different organizations will offer assistance at her district offices throughout the month. Please note, these events are weather permitting.

A member of Boback’s staff will be available at the following locations:

Wednesday, Aug. 7, 9 to 11 a.m. – Dalton Borough Building, 105 W. Main St., Dalton.

Wednesday, Aug. 7, noon to 2 p.m. – Factoryville Borough Building, 161 College Ave., Factoryville.

Tuesday, Aug. 13, 9 to 11 a.m. – Hunlock Township Building, 33 Village Drive, Hunlock Creek.

Wednesday, Aug. 14, 10 a.m. to noon – Windham Township Municipal Building, 149 Palen St., Mehoopany.

Tuesday, Aug. 20, 9 to 11 a.m. – Benton Township Community Center, 16043 Route 407, Fleetville.

Thursday, Aug. 22, 10 a.m. to noon – Falls Senior Center, 2813 Sullivan’s Trail, Falls.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m. to noon – Meshoppen Borough Building, located at the intersection of Canal Street and Route 267 in Meshoppen.

Tuesday, Aug. 27, 1 to 3 p.m. – Laceyville Borough Building, 324 Church St., Laceyville.

On Wednesday, Aug. 7, the American Legion will hold office hours at Boback’s Tunkhannock district office, located at 133 W. Tioga St., Suite 4, in Tunkhannock from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. A claims consultant from the American Legion will provide the assistance. Area veterans may seek assistance and information pertaining to specific benefits and programs. Additional meetings will be held on the first Wednesday of every month.

The Mobile Vet Center will be in the Ace Hardware-Brady and Cavany Store parking lot in Eaton Township on Monday, Aug. 12, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Some of the services available for veterans and their dependents include individual, group, family and bereavement counseling; medical referrals; assistance in applying for Veterans Affairs benefits; employment counseling; guidance and referrals; and alcohol and drug assessments.

On Tuesday, Aug. 20, a representative from the VFW will be at Boback’s Dallas district office, located at 105 Lieutenant Michael Cleary Drive, Dallas, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. to assist veterans.

On Wednesday, Aug. 21, a representative from the Center for Independent Living will be available for appointments at Boback’s Tunkhannock district office. Please call her Tunkhannock office at 570-836-4777 to make an appointment.

On Thursday, Aug. 22, a consultant from PA Career Link will be at Boback’s Dallas district office to offer assistance to disabled veterans. Please call her Dallas office at 570-675-6000 for more information.

On Friday, Aug. 23, an outreach specialist from the Scranton Veteran’s Center will be at Boback’s Dallas district office from noon to 2 p.m., by appointment only. Please call her Dallas office at 570-675-6000 for information.

A representative from The University of Scranton Small Business Development Center will be at Boback’s Tunkhannock district office on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m. to noon. The University of Scranton Small Business Development Center provides educational programs and no-cost, confidential consulting services to entrepreneurs looking to start or grow a small business.

A representative from Wilkes University Small Business Development Center will be at Boback’s Dallas district office on Wednesday, Aug. 28, from 9-11 a.m. Constituents interested in starting a small business or who need assistance with their business can receive free counseling and advice.