OSWEGO, NY — Jacob Fiore of Tunkhannock has reserved a place as a transfer student at SUNY Oswego, among more than 600 transfers who begin fall 2019 classes Aug. 26. Fiore last attended Luzerne County Community College and is an intended cinema and screen studies major.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/08/web1_SUNY.jpg