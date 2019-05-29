U.S. Air Force Airman Avery R. Newhart completes basic training

SAN ANTONIO, TX — U.S. Air Force Airman Avery R. Newhart graduated from basic military training at Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland.

The airman completed an intensive, eight-week program that included training in military discipline and studies, Air Force core values, physical fitness, and basic warfare principles and skills.

Airmen who complete basic training also earn four credits toward an associate in applied science degree through the Community College of the Air Force.

Newhart is the son of Cindy and Scott Newhart and brother of Riley Newhart, of Tunkhannock.

He is a 2017 graduate of Tunkhannock Area High School.