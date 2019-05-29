Three Back Mountain students named to Susquehanna University dean’s list

SELINSGROVE — Three Back Mountain residents have been named to the Susquehanna University’s dean’s list for the spring 2019 semester. The dean’s list recognizes students who achieve a grade point average of 3.4 or higher out of a possible 4.0 for the semester. To qualify, students must complete a minimum of 12 semester hours.

Brianna Grey, of Tunkhannock, is a history and German secondary education major in the Class of 2020. A 2016 graduate of Tunkhannock High School, she is the daughter of John and Monika Grey.

Julia Hutsko, of Harveys Lake, is a physics and pre-engineering major in the Class of 2020. A 2016 graduate of Lake-Lehman High School, she is the daughter of Gary and Maria Hutsko.

Justin Yavorski, of Dallas, is a creative writing and broadcasting major in the Class of 2020. A 2016 graduate of Dallas High School, he is the son of Kelly Salitis and Blaise Yavorski.