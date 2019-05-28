DALLAS — The following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of June 3, 2019:

MONDAY: Meatloaf sandwich, chicken noodle soup, broccoli slaw, whole wheat sandwich roll, cottage cheese and fruit, milk and coffee

TUESDAY: Baked fish with caper sauce, potatoes au gratin, peas, whole wheat dinner roll, rice pudding, milk and coffee

WEDNESDAY: Hot open-face pork sandwich on whole wheat bread, mashed potatoes, green beans,

fruited gelatin, milk and coffee

THURSDAY: Chicken parmesan on whole wheat penne, parmesan roasted broccoli, scalloped pears, milk and coffee

FRIDAY: Teriyaki beef, brown rice, Asian vegetable blend, fresh orange, milk and coffee