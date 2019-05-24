DALLAS TWP. – Tunkhannock became the latest upset victim to a second-half resurgence by the Abington Heights boys volleyball team.

The seventh-seeded Comets swept the second-seeded Tigers, 25-21, 25-23, 25-22, Thursday at Dallas to claim the third state tournament berth from the District 1-2-11 Class 2A Subregional.

Abington Heights scored seven of the match’s final eight points to finish off the Tigers, ending Tunkhannock’s season at 14-6.

After controlling action in the first two sets, Abington Heights never led in the third set until going in front 23-22.

James McGrail led the way for Abington Heights with 13 kills and seven service points.

The Comets, who knocked off second-seeded Blue Ridge earlier in the tournament, take an 11-6 record to Philadelphia Tuesday to open the state tournament against the District 12 runner-up.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_Volleyball-1.jpg