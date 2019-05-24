DALLAS TWP. — The Academy of Interactive and Visual Arts recently presented Misericordia University students in the Mass Communications and Design program’s Service by Design student club with Communicator Awards of Distinction for designing a brochure for the Luzerne County Childhood Advocacy Center.

Students Kendra Addy of Port Jervis, N.Y., Melissa Bostjancic of Poughkeepsie, N.J., Kayla Gensel, of Shavertown, and Emilee Krasson, of Plymouth, created the eight-page brochure in their role with the student club, Service by Design. During the spring 2018 semester, Service by Design students interviewed staff and toured the facility in Wilkes-Barre to determine the wants and needs of the nonprofit organization.

Addy, the president of Service by Design, acted as project manager and liaison with the client, while Krasson acted as copy editor. Gensel, vice president, was the art director and Bostjancic spearheaded design of the full-color brochure that features graphic and photographic design elements. Overall, the brochure provides easy-to-understand information about the county program’s mission and function in providing services to those in need.