The students of Small Wonders /Back Mountain Day Care Center recently held a bike-a-thon to raise money for St Jude Children’s Research Hospital. Prior to the event, the children learned bicycle safety through the stories of Bikewell Bear. Northeast Highway and Safety Program demonstrated to the children how to properly fit their helmets and taught them some very important safety lessons. Linda Somoga, director, coordinates this yearly event. This is the 20th year collecting pledges for St. Jude. This year’s event raised $2,939, bringing the grand total to date to $35,409.50 for childhood cancer. From left, first row, are Bryson Latham, Luke Shatrowskas, Elizabeth Benhamou, Maya Gross, Sean Benhamou, Madison Zippilli. Second row, Callie Kaskiel, Marky McKeown, Andy Stuka, Ella Kaskiel, George Layaou, Benjamin Finch, Somoga, Grace Kostick, Calli Shatrowskas, Marlayna Layou.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_SmallWonders.jpg Submitted photo