Back Mountain residents receive degrees from Wilkes University

LEHMAN TWP. — In an emotional vote, the Lake-Lehman School Board approved the furlough of two elementary teachers, three high school teachers and eight para-professionals, or teachers aides. Even with the furloughs, the board passed a proposed final budget that raises property taxes above a state limit, struggling to close a shortfall of more than $2 million.

The furloughs of para-professionals — which included six learning support aides for special education students — evoked parental questions about the progress their special needs students had been making, as they wondered out loud if reducing aides would lead to children backsliding.

Superintendent James McGovern acknowledged the move would mean a change in the help teachers get. Currently every elementary special education teacher has one full-time aide for their classes. The furloughs could mean one aid would be shared by three teachers.

But McGovern stressed nothing is set in stone. He said he was required to give the termination notices now rather than waiting until the budget and personnel issues were clearer, and he noted employees with seniority can “bump” others to take open positions — often called “checker-boarding” — which means a position vacated by a furlough may not be empty when everything is settled.

After the meeting, McGovern also noted that because enrollment has been declining for years — the primary reason cited for the furloughs — it’s possible demand for aides would be lower this fall and the impact of the furloughs less acute. Nonetheless, as he talked about the decision, he conceded “It’s heartbreaking for everyone.”

Several board members voiced regret in approving the furloughs, but Drew Salko hesitated before lashing out at state officials for failing to increase state funding to match growing costs to local districts.

“I’m angered and outraged at the governor, at the state legislature, at the complete lack of ability to do their job, and at the way they are interfering with us to do our jobs,” Salko said.

He cited escalated payments the district makes for students who attend “for profit cyber-charter schools,” climbing from about $500,000 last year to more than $700,000 this year — a cost set by state law.

Budget approval

The board approved a budget with expenditures a bit above $33 million and revenues of $31.7 million, It raises taxes by 4.91 percent for Luzerne County residents, to 11.5761 mills, and by 5.02 percent in Wyoming County, to 59.746 mills. A mill is a $1 tax for every $1,000 of assessed property value. The two counties are not comparable because Luzerne conducted a county-wide reassessment that brought property values in line with actual market values, raising the amount a mill collects and thus lowering the actual millage rate.

The district is exceeding the state limit on property taxes, known as the Act 1 Index, which this year caps any Lake-Lehman tax hike to 2.9 percent.

Business Consultant Tom Melone said the district sought exemptions from the state allowing an increase to collect $317,000 above the limit, and the state granted up to $305,000.

Melone said the preliminary budget drawn up in February had estimated a shortfall of more than $2 million, but multiple savings had trimmed the red ink by up to $800,000, including lower health insurance premiums, cutting spending on supplies by $100,000, and the furloughs.

Even so, Melone noted, this is third consecutive year the district is passing a budget that spends more than it takes in. The difference has been made up using part of what was $5.8 million fund balance in 2015-16 but that could drop below $2 million by the end of next year.

The board must vote one more time before June 30.

Lake-Lehman School District Superintendent James McGovern speaks during a 2016 school board meeting. On Monday McGovern said employees facing furloughs who have seniority can ‘bump’ others to take open positions. https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_TTL041216Lehmansb2-cmyk.jpg Lake-Lehman School District Superintendent James McGovern speaks during a 2016 school board meeting. On Monday McGovern said employees facing furloughs who have seniority can ‘bump’ others to take open positions. Times Leader file photo

By Mark Guydish mguydish@timesleader.com