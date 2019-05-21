Back Mountain residents receive degrees from Wilkes University

May 21, 2019 Dallas Post Local 0
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded 797 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 72nd spring commencement ceremonies on May 18.

Back Mountsin residents who received degrees include:

Alex Altenhain, of Tunkhannock, received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology.

Janice Bang Eckman, of Shavertown, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

Zachary Bevan, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.

Janine Dubik, of Monroe Township, received a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing.

Sarah Fasulka, of Shavertown, received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.

Nicholas Filipek, of West Wyoming, received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies.

Julie Haller, of Dallas, received a Master of Science in Education.

Taylor Hodle, of Dallas, received a Doctor of Pharmacy in Pharmacy.

Lindsey Jacobs, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.

Ashley Keating, of Shavertown, received a Master of Science in Education.

Emily Kneeream, of West Wyoming, received a Doctor of Pharmacy in Pharmacy.

Ryan Marshall, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Angus Mead, of Shavertown, received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration.

Leana Pande, of Shavertown, received a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.

Marion Parry, of Tunkhannock, received a Master of Science in Education.

Benjamin Pierce, of Shavertown, received a Bachelor of Arts in History.

Benjamin Pippenger, of Dallas, received a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.

Jacob Plank, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.

Colleen Ries, of Tunkhannock, received a Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

Jacob Schmid, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.

Erica Schwartz, of Noxen, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

Allyson Sebolka, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies.

Michael Shutlock, of Shavertown, received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.

Melanie Steele, of Dallas, received a Master of Science in Education.

Lucas Stemba, of Shavertown, received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration.

Korri Wandel, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.

