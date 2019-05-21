There’s always something to do at the Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, lists the following upcoming events:
The library will be closed Monday, May 27 for Memorial Day.
Teens and tweens are invited to improve their skills in solving the classic brain-teaser, Rubik’s Cube, by stopping by the library Saturday, June 1 at 2 p.m. There will be two stations based on attendees’ current ability levels. If you ever wanted to master this challenge in spatial relationships, this is where to start. Call to sign up.
This year’s Summer Reading program, “A Universe of Stories,: which celebrates the 50th anniversary of the first Apollo moon landing, will start in June. It will run from June 3 through the “Splashdown!” final party on Aug. 24. Contact the library for specific programs and guest presentations.
As summer approaches, it’s time to make plans to fill those long, lazy days. And what better way than a good story, a fun craft, and instilling in your young children a love for books and learning? Registration for Summer Story Times for toddlers through 5-year-olds will start Tuesday, June 4. The four sessions will start the week of June 18 and run for eight weeks with the exception of the week of the library auction.
News and Notices
Be a part of this year’s library auction by helping to set up the grounds. Ages 12 and up, students or adults, are welcome to volunteer. Dates are July 7 to 10; times are Sunday, noon to 4 PM, Monday through Wednesday 9:30 to 4:30. Keep in mind this is a great way to fulfill community service hours. Call the library to sign up.
The auction committee is seeking donations of jewelry and antiques. Anyone wishing to donate items can call the library for drop off times. Help make our fundraiser a success!
The dates for this year’s Auction, “Always a Classic,” are Thursday through Sunday, July 11, 12, 13 and 14. Rain date is Monday, July 15.
Contact us at 570-675-1182
And find so much more at our website at www.backmountainlibrary.org.