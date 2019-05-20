Dallas Eastern Star will sell Welsh cookies at Market on the Pond

May 20, 2019 Dallas Post Local 0
-

DALLAS — Dallas Eastern Star members will sell their famous Welsh cookies from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, June 25 at Market on the Pond at the Meadows Nursing Home.

https://www.mydallaspost.com/wp-content/uploads/2019/05/web1_welsh-cookies.jpg