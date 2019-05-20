Dallas Eastern Star will sell Welsh cookies at Market on the Pond

May 21, 2019
WILKES-BARRE — Wilkes University awarded 797 bachelor’s, master’s and doctoral degrees at its 72nd spring commencement ceremonies on May 18.
Back Mountsin residents who received degrees include:
Alex Altenhain, of Tunkhannock, received a Bachelor of Arts in Criminology.
Janice Bang Eckman, of Shavertown, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
Zachary Bevan, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Science in Computer Science.
Janine Dubik, of Monroe Township, received a Master of Fine Arts in Creative Writing.
Sarah Fasulka, of Shavertown, received a Bachelor of Arts in Sociology.
Nicholas Filipek, of West Wyoming, received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies.
Julie Haller, of Dallas, received a Master of Science in Education.
Taylor Hodle, of Dallas, received a Doctor of Pharmacy in Pharmacy.
Lindsey Jacobs, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Science in Mathematics.
Ashley Keating, of Shavertown, received a Master of Science in Education.
Emily Kneeream, of West Wyoming, received a Doctor of Pharmacy in Pharmacy.
Ryan Marshall, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Angus Mead, of Shavertown, received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration.
Leana Pande, of Shavertown, received a Bachelor of Science in Neuroscience.
Marion Parry, of Tunkhannock, received a Master of Science in Education.
Benjamin Pierce, of Shavertown, received a Bachelor of Arts in History.
Benjamin Pippenger, of Dallas, received a Master of Business Administration in Business Administration.
Jacob Plank, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Science in Electrical Engineering.
Colleen Ries, of Tunkhannock, received a Master of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
Jacob Schmid, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Science in Biology.
Erica Schwartz, of Noxen, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.
Allyson Sebolka, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Arts in Communications Studies.
Michael Shutlock, of Shavertown, received a Bachelor of Science in Mechanical Engineering.
Melanie Steele, of Dallas, received a Master of Science in Education.
Lucas Stemba, of Shavertown, received a Bachelor of Business Administration in Business Administration.
Korri Wandel, of Dallas, received a Bachelor of Science in Nursing in Nursing.