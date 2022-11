KUTZTOWN — Four Back Mountain students are among more than 1,750 students named to the spring 2019 dean’s list at Kutztown University. To be eligible for the dean’s list, an undergraduate student must be registered for at least 12 credits and have a minimum grade point average of 3.60.

They are Madison Evans, of Dallas; Nathanial Brooke Gill, of Dallas; Robert Price Hamilton, of Shavertown; and Isabel F. Radel, of Harveys Lake.