DALLAS TWP. — The Misericordia University Speech-Language Pathology Program’s 2019 graduating class achieved a 100-percent pass rate on the Praxis Examination in Speech-Language Pathology, which is required for national licensure by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA).

The Department of Speech-Language Pathology at Misericordia University has had 200 students graduate from the five-year, entry-level Master of Science degree program since 2014. During that time, the program’s students have achieved a six-year average pass rate of 100 percent on the first attempt at taking the national licensure examination.

The Master of Science degree program in speech-language pathology at Misericordia University also features the Speech-Language and Hearing Center in John J. Passan Hall. It is a comprehensive facility that provides diagnostic, and speech, language, and hearing services for children, adolescents, adults and the elderly with communication disorders in the community. Undergraduate and graduate student clinicians provide the services. The clinicians evaluate and treat clients under the direct supervision of faculty and staff certified by ASHA and licensed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.

The Misericordia University Speech-Language Pathology Program’s 2019 graduating class achieved a 100-percent pass rate on the Praxis Examination in Speech-Language Pathology, which is required for national licensure by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association. The program achieved the perfect pass rate for the sixth consecutive academic year. Members of the 2019 spring graduating class and academic program. From left, first row, are Katrina Giacumbo, Holmdel, N.J.; Olivia Lanza, Falls; Alexis Andriani, Cedar Run, N.J.; Karli O’Brien, Dallas; Jacqueline Moore, Sewell, N.J.: Emily Gurtizen, West Chester; Nicole Crinella, Archbald; and Rebecca Cristino, Mountainside, N.J. Second row, Kali McCornac, Bethlehem; Rachel Moon, Weatherly; Ashley Hobbs, Freehold, N.J.; Hope Spangler, Mechanicsburg; Lisa Stumpp, New Cumberland; Paige Nowacoski, Columbia Cross Roads; D’manda Price, Paterson, N.J.; Anna Chinikaylo, Shavertown; and Riley McKee, Southampton. Third row, Amberlynn Habich, Downingtown; Colby Eldridge, Maple Glen; Siobhan Ferrara, Hellertown; Jessica Pachuski, Kulpmont; Linsey Parks, Pine Beach, N.J.; Maggie O’Day, Honesdale; Kacy Carroll, Sanatoga; Danielle Spagnuolo, Wyoming; Shea Williams, Milton; Megan Yeager, Mifflintown; and Murphy Lynch, Northampton. Fourth row, Adina Rosenthal, clinical supervisor; Pamela Rogers, administrative specialist; Dr. Tara O’Neill, assistant professor; Jenna Mills, Sewell, N.J.; Emily DiGirolamo, Ottsville; Jason Curtis, Cape May Courthouse, N.J.; Shayne Postiglione, Washingtonville, N.Y.; Dr. Kathleen Scaler Scott, associate professor; Dr. Jessica Kisenwether, assistant professor, and Anne Zaborny, clinical supervisor. Fifth row, Tracey O’Day, clinical administrative specialist; Dr. Cari Tellis, professor; Mary Culkin, clinical supervisor; Lori Cimino, clinical director; Dr. Glen Tellis, professor and department chairperson; Ann Roman, clinical supervisor; Theresa Jacopetti, clinical supervisor; Tia Spagnuolo, adjunct professor, and Melissa Alunni, clinical supervisor.
