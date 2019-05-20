DALLAS TWP. — The Misericordia University Speech-Language Pathology Program’s 2019 graduating class achieved a 100-percent pass rate on the Praxis Examination in Speech-Language Pathology, which is required for national licensure by the American Speech-Language-Hearing Association (ASHA).

The Department of Speech-Language Pathology at Misericordia University has had 200 students graduate from the five-year, entry-level Master of Science degree program since 2014. During that time, the program’s students have achieved a six-year average pass rate of 100 percent on the first attempt at taking the national licensure examination.

The Master of Science degree program in speech-language pathology at Misericordia University also features the Speech-Language and Hearing Center in John J. Passan Hall. It is a comprehensive facility that provides diagnostic, and speech, language, and hearing services for children, adolescents, adults and the elderly with communication disorders in the community. Undergraduate and graduate student clinicians provide the services. The clinicians evaluate and treat clients under the direct supervision of faculty and staff certified by ASHA and licensed by the Commonwealth of Pennsylvania.