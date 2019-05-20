DALLAS — Following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of May 27, 2019:

MONDAY: Center closed for Memorial Day holiday

TUESDAY: Chicken and sausage bake, cheesy potatoes, peppers and onions, cornbread, fresh fruit salad, milk and coffee.

WEDNESDAY: Older American Day Special Lunch — Hot dog, hamburger, potato salad, whole wheat bun, corn on the cob, fresh fruit salad, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: BBQ pork chop, mashed sweet potatoes, broccoli, whole wheat dinner roll, fresh pineapple chunks, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Swiss steak, mashed potatoes, peas and carrots, whole wheat dinner roll, fresh apple slices, milk and coffee