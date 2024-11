SCRANTON — Cassandra Wisdo, of Tunkhannock, was among the 17 University of Scranton students inducted into Omega Beta Sigma, the women’s business honor society. Induction is open to students who major or minor in business, have at least sophomore academic standing, and have a grade point average of 3.25 or higher. The university’s honor society was established in 1982.

Wisdo is a senior majoring in international studies.