DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University recently inducted 16 students into the Beta Beta Beta (TriBeta) Biological Honor Society during an induction ceremony in the Catherine Evans McGowan Room of the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library.

TriBeta was founded in 1922 for students dedicated to improving the understanding and appreciation of biological study and extending boundaries of human knowledge through scientific research. Since it was established, more than 200,000 people have been accepted into lifetime membership and more than 626 chapters have been established on the campuses of colleges and universities throughout the United States and Puerto Rico.

Misericordia University students majoring in biology are eligible for the TriBeta Biological Honor Society after completing at least three semesters in the program and maintaining a minimum overall grade point average (GPA) of 3.2 for associate members and 3.5 GPA for regular members.

Misericordia University students Nina Acosta, Perth Amboy, New Jersey; Myah King, Herndon; Kate Lazzeri, Honesdale; Callie Mousley, Waymart; Rowan Pepe, Coopersburg; Mary Pistack, Plains Twp.; Alyssa Pratti, Greenville, New York; Nicholas Quinn, Pottsville; Sara Romanowski, Harding; Ronald Sepkoski, Wilkes-Barre; Esther Thomas, Westminister, Maryland; Alyssa Buonavolonta, Brick, New Jersey; Lauren Cunfer, Bloomsburg; Kyle Kenney, Smithtown, New York; Taylor O’Keefe, Levittown, and Rachel Solano, Harding, became members of the honor society during the ceremony.