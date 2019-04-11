LEHMAN TWP. — The annual Easter egg hunt will be held from 10 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 20 at Lehman-Idetown United Methodist Church, 1011 Mountainview Drive. Everyone is invited, with students through sixth grade able to hunt for eggs.

What makes our egg hunt so special? We hide both plastic eggs and real eggs. The plastic eggs will contain a ticket for a special prize after the hunt, or have small treats in them. The real eggs will be decorated and are great for snacking or making egg salad with your family for lunch.

There will also be light refreshments and activities indoors throughout the morning.