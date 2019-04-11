🔊 Listen to this

TRUCKSVILLE — Join us at Trucksville United Methodist Church for a Back Mountain tradition — our annual spring BBQ Friday, May 3 and 4.

Takeout begins at 4:30 p.m. and dining room service is 5 to 7 p.m. at the Educational Facility at 40 Knob Hill Road.

Enjoy half a chicken, baked potato and all the fixings, homemade desserts and beverages for those who eat in.

Reservations are required. and may be made by calling 570-696-3897 from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday. Leave a voicemail message after hours, including a phone number for reservation confirmation.