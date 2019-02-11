Music Box Dinner Theatre opens auditions for ‘A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder’

SWOYERSVSILLE — The Music Box Dinner Playhouse announces auditions for the 2014 Tony Winner for Best Musical, “A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder.”

Auditions will be held March 11 and 12 starting promptly at 6 p.m. Please reserve availability for March 13 in the event that callbacks are necessary.

Rehearsals will start the following week and a schedule will be created based on cast availability. If cast, please be prepared to have a heavy rehearsal schedule due to the difficult material of the show.

All auditioning should prepare 16-32 measures of a classical musical theatre song in the style of the show. Please bring accompaniment tracks, as there will be no accompanist available during general auditions. No acapella auditions will be permitted.

All those auditioning will be asked to do cold readings from the script. As the show takes place in Edwardian England, be prepared to read with an accent.

We are seeking performers who have strong comedic acting skills and vocal technique.

Women who would like to be considered for the roles of Sibella and Phoebe are asked to arrive at 5:45 p.m. and be prepared to sing short selections from the show in addition to your general audition. Ladies auditioning for Sibella should be familiar with “I Don’t Know What I’d Do Without You.” Those auditioning for Phoebe should be familiar with “Inside Out.”

All men and women auditioning for other roles are asked to arrive for 7 p.m.

Everyone auditioning must be at least 18 years of age. All roles are open.

The show will run four weekends from April 26 to May 19.

“A Gentleman’s Guide to Love and Murder” character breakdown:

(Please note the ages listed are playable ages)

• Montague “Monty” Navarro (Male, 21-35. Baritone, A2-A4)- Handsome, clever, charismatic, vulnerable and endearing. Discovers he is in line to become the Earl of Highhurst, and intends to kill off the family that stands in his way. While he is intent on killing off the entire family tree, he must have a winning charm that would garner anybody’s trust.

• The D’Ysquith Family (Male, 20s-50s. Baritone, B2-F4)- One actor plays the multiple roles of the entire D’Ysquith family as follows:

• Lord Adalbert D’Ysquith, Eighth Earl of Highhhurst

• Asquith D’Ysquith Jr., a dandy

• Reverend Ezekiel D’Ysquith, a clergyman

• Lord Adalbert D’Ysquith Sr, an elderly banker

• Henry D’Ysquith, a country squire

• Lady Hyacinth D’Ysquith, a benefactress

• Major Lord Bartholomew D’Ysquith, a bodybuilder

• Lady Salome D’Ysquith Pumphrey, an actress

• Chauncey D’Ysquith, a janitor

Must be an experienced, skilled, and transformational comedic actor who has a superb grasp on British farce. Physical comedy and stamina is a necessity.

• Sibella Hallward (Female, 21-35. Soprano, F#3/Gb3-A5)- Sexy, flirtatious, narcissistic, willful, calculating, and irresistible. A social climber, yes, but also truly loves Monty, and in the end would do anything to protect him. Tremendous wit and high style.

•P hoebe D’Ysquith (Female, 21-35. Soprano, B3-C♯6/D♭6)- Beautiful, virtuous, forthright, romantic, comically earnest, with a backbone of steel. Actress must have a sense of irony and humor, in addition to a youthful innocence behind her sophistication. Coloratura soprano. Also open to performers from a strong operatic background.

• Marietta Shingle (Female, 30s-60s. Mezzo Soprano, A3-A5)- A Cockney housekeeper/governess who has served a wealthy, titled family for 30 years. She informs Monty that he is indeed a D’Ysquith. Storytelling is paramount for her role.

Additionally, we will be casting SIX ensemble members (3 men, 3 women). The ensemble is featured heavily throughout the show, with each member playing 10-16 different roles. This requires us to cast versatile actors with very strong singing ability.