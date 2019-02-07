National Wear Red Day celebrated at Meadows in Dallas

Staff, residents and family members of the Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center and The Meadows Manor celebrated National Wear Red Day on Feb. 1 to raise awareness of heart disease in women.

Shown at the nursing home are, from left, first row, Eleanor Samanas, resident; Alice Westfield, resident; Mary Price, resident; Genevieve Pascucci, resident. Second row, Camille Fioti, Volunteer Director; Alicia Fowler, LPN; Cristina Tarbox, NHA; Beth Ann Green, PTA; Jim Dessoye, Therapy Director; Cynthia Sickler, Activities Director; Rebecca Sims, RD, LDN; Dodie Coolbaugh, Staff Accountant; Christine Beyer, Accounts Payable Clerk; Susan Cooper, Administrative Assistant to the CEO; Wilma Geffert, family member of the Meadows; Nicole Hilstolsky, Social Services Intern; Lisa Zamber, CFO; Melissa Neishell, ADON, Kris Lindbuchler, RNAC; Arnie Black, Dietary Director; Linda Kanarr, CEO.

Cura Hospitality’s Registered Dietitian, Rebecca Sims, hosted the event by setting up a table of Wear Red Merchandise that was raffled off, as well as a table of healthy snacks and heart healthy nutrition information. The Campus raised more than $200 for the American Heart Association.