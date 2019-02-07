WILKES-BARRE — Two Back Mountain residents have been named Employees of the Year by Commonwealth Health.

Annette Jones, of Dallas, was named Employee of the Year at Wilkes-Barre General Hospital and Courtney Thomas, Noxen, was named Employee of the Year at Tyler Memorial Hospital.

Each hospital names an Employee of the Year, Clinical Manager of the Year and Manager of the Year. The Employee of the Year and a guest are honored at an awards celebration in Franklin, Tenn. The trip includes a stay in Nashville and tours of that city’s sights.

Jones, a registered nurse who has been with the hospital for almost 28 years, is a coordinator in the hospital’s rehabilitation department. In her role, she performs pre-admission screenings for patients who are referred to the rehabilitation program.

She is involved in professional, church and community activities. She serves as a safety coach at the hospital, treasurer of the Dallas High School girls volleyball club and teaches Sunday School at St. Nicholas Church.

Thomas, who has been with Tyler for two years, is a phlebotomist in the hospital laboratory.