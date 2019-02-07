DALLAS — Save the date! The Back Mountain Bloomers Garden Club has announced the organization’s 2019 ‘Tour of Back Mountain Gardens’ will be held Saturday, June 29, from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. The ninth biennial tour will include six beautiful private gardens, all located within a 10-mile radius of the Borough of Dallas in the area known as the Back Mountain.

The gardens include a variety of styles and themes, including a garden designed for outdoor living, an historic structure renovated into a comfortable living space with surrounding gardens, and an elegant garden that includes a fountain and gazebo. The Back Mountain Bloomers also will host a horticulture design exhibit with the theme “Fit for a Wedding” at one of the gardens.

Visitors will also have the opportunity to explore the new Mile Seven of the Back Mountain Trail, the most recently developed section also known as the Judy and David Rimple Loop, accessed via Lt. Michael Cleary Drive in Dallas Township. The Back Mountain Trail is a 14-mile former railroad bed that is under development and being transformed into a hiking and biking trail from Luzerne Borough to Ricketts Glen State Park. Current development is focused in Dallas Township on a new section named “Mile Seven.”

Co-chairs for the 2019 garden tour are Evelyn Smith, of Dallas, and Marianne Matysczak, of Wyoming.

A full slate of garden, nature, container and landscaping presentations by a variety of presenters is planned. They include Anthracite Scenic Trails Association, Brown Hill Tree Company, Edward’s Garden Center, Greater Wyoming Valley Audubon Society, Master Gardeners of Penn State Extension, NEPA Bonsai Society, Perennial Point Garden Center, National Butterfly Association, Wild Birds Unlimited and Pennsylvania Game Commission. There also will be a representative from the Pennsylvania Lyme Resource Network providing information on Lyme disease prevention.

In addition, Plein Aire artists of the Wyoming Valley Art League will paint and draw at different gardens throughout the day. Their collective works will go on display at a date to be announced later in the year.

Proceeds from the Bloomers Garden Tour will benefit the Anthracite Scenic Trails Association (ASTA), the organization which develops and maintains the Back Mountain Trail.

Day-of tour registration and ticket pick-up will be held at the Dallas Township Municipal Building, 2919 SR 309, also off Dorchester Drive in Dallas Township. Tickets for the ‘Tour of Back Mountain Gardens’ are $20 per person if purchased on or before June 22 and $25 after June 22. Tour information is available online at www.backmountainbloomers.org.

For additional information, or to request a brochure with registration form, contact Angela Vitkoski by email at avitkoski@pecpa.org, or by phone at 570-718-6507. The completed registration form and payment

should be mailed to Anthracite Scenic Trails Association, P.O. Box 212, Dallas, PA 18612.