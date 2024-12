BOSTON, MA — Emmanuel College in Boston named Zachary Zaleskas, of Dallas, to the dean’s list for the fall 2018 semester. To earn a spot on the dean’s list, Emmanuel students must achieve a grade point average of 3.5 or higher for a 16-credit semester.

