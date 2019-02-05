February 5, 2019 Dallas Post Local 0
CLEMSON, SC — Talia Nicole Szatkowski, of Shavertown, has been named to the President’s List at Clemson University for the fall 2018 semester.

Szatkowski is majoring in Animal and Veterinary Science.

To be named to the President’s List, a student must achieve a 4.0 (all As) grade-point average.

