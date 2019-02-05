DALLAS TWP. — The Autism Center at Misericordia University will hold a grand opening celebration on Thursday, Dec. 5 from 5 to 7 p.m. at 50 Lake St. As a regional hub for the Autism Collaborative Centers of Excellence, the Autism Center helps connect people with autism spectrum disorders and their families with services and supports in the area.

“The College of Health Sciences and Education at Misericordia University established the Autism Center in 2015 as a community resource for caregivers, clinicians, practitioners and students majoring in the health and medical sciences field, with a focus on interprofessional collaboration in support of the autistic community,” said Kristin Hoffman, M.S., S.E., director of the Autism Center at Misericordia University. “Today, we are proud to say the Autism Center at Misericordia University has developed into a regional hub where families can take part in specialized programming and services tailored to the needs of people of all ages with Autism Spectrum Disorders. We hope everyone will come out to see how we’ve grown and what we have to offer.”

The Autism Center is home to the Autism Lifelong Learning Program, which provides pre-employment and employment services in support of community integration at the post-high school level. The center also offers a Summer Transition Experience for Students with Autism, a four-week class to provide adolescents and young adults with Autism Spectrum Disorder the skills they need to successfully transition to adulthood and the work environment.

The center holds a Summer Sensory Social Camp and an Autism Distinguished Speaker Series, and collaborates on activities with Cougars for Autism Awareness, a student organization dedicated to spreading awareness and educating others about autism.

New this fall, the Autism Center offers swim lessons and an open swim session for people with autism on Wednesday evenings at Misericordia University’s Anderson Sports and Health Center. In collaboration with Supporting Autism & Families Everywhere, the center also hosts a series of art activities specifically designed for children and adults with autism. The two-hour sessions are on Tuesday evenings, from 6 to 8 p.m. at the center. The art sessions are free and open to individuals with autism of all ages, along with their parents/caregivers and siblings. No painting or art experience is necessary. Pre-registration is required for the swim and art activities.

The center also recently held a special sensory friendly haircut session in collaboration with FUNctional Connections specifically designed for children with autism.

“By providing a sensory friendly space with trained support personnel for children’s haircuts, we were able to take the difficulty out of something others see as mundane, but families with autism know can be a tremendous challenge,” said Hoffman. “It was a great experience for everyone.”

To register for the grand opening or for more information about the Autism Center at Misericordia University, email autism@misericordia.edu or contact Hoffman at khoffman@misericordia.edu or 570-674-6197. T