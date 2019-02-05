Black Knights defeat Tigers for Class 2A wrestling title, move to state tourney

YATESVILLE – The Lake-Lehman coaches started to look over their score sheets to review tiebreaking criteria scenarios near the end of Saturday’s District 2 Class 2A Duals final against Tunkhannock.

That was just a worst-case scenario situation.

Black Knights head coach Jay Konigus had all the confidence in the world in his 220-pound senior T.J. Meehan, who was district runner-up last year. The coach knew that since Meehan was going up against a Tunkhannock freshman, Nick Marabell, he would be in good shape.

Still, nothing is certain.

“I felt good with T.J. out there. Marabell’s a tough kid but, at the end of the day, he’s a freshman,” Konigus told the Times Leader. “With a freshman on a senior, we should be winning that match. Marabell’s a great wrestler, but they had to pin to tie. I felt really confident that T.J. wasn’t going to get pinned.”

Meehan overcame an early deficit in the second period, then locked up a cradle and stuck Marabell with a fall in 4:45 to lead Lake-Lehman to a 45-33 win over the Tigers.

With the win, Lake-Lehman claims its District 2 Class 2A-record sixth duals title. The Black Knights advance to the PIAA Team Championships and will meet District 9 champion Brookville in Thursday’s first round at 2 p.m. at Giant Center in Hershey.

“I just put it on paper; they had to do it,” Konigus said while praising his team. “They just make me look good.”

When the teams met in the regular season, the Black Knights won by 10 points. This time around, Tigers coach Bob Hegedty went with a different strategy to get different matchups as only four bouts were repeats with very identical results.

The strategy worked early on for the Tigers as they held a lead as big as 18-6 after four weights. But new matchups quickly went in Lake-Lehman’s favor. Zach Stuart, a district runner-up from last year, defeated Ethan Munley by decision at 132, which pulled the Black Knights within three points. The teams alternated forfeits at the next two weights before another new bout went to Lehman when Hunter Burke, another district second-place finisher from a year ago, pinned Tyrese Konen to put the Black Knights in front, 27-24.

“I don’t like kids wrestling each other a lot that’s why we moved away (from some bouts) and there were a couple places there we forfeited, which we don’t normally do,” Hegedty said. “But I didn’t want (Lake-Lehman) to keep building momentum. The kids feed off that so I was trying to deflate Lehman down a bit as best we could. It was a good match.”

Tunkhannock’s Luke Carpenter (160) picked up a decision to tie the score 27-27, but Lake-Lehman’s Jake Trumbower (170) followed with a fall putting the team up 33-27. The Tigers had to forfeit at 182 and needed back-to-back pins to close out the dual and win the title on criteria. Jeff Meader did his part with a fall at 195 to pull the Tigers within 39-33, but Meehan stopped any attempted comeback.

The Tigers wrestled without three injured standouts in state qualifiers Dave Evans and Tommy Traver, and senior Logan Hegedty. The team forfeited four weights but still had a chance to win the dual, which was still an accomplishment. They close out the dual season with matches against Honesdale, West Scranton and Dallas before getting ready for the individual postseason.

“I told them I was really, really proud of the way they wrestled, they went after kids,” Hegedty said. “We’re just going to move forward as best we can and get ready for districts. We should have some kids coming back in, and some kids coming down in weight that haven’t been down all year. So we’re going to get them ready for districts that all we can do.”

Lake-Lehman 64

Montrose 18

Lake-Lehman hosted the tournament’s first two rounds Friday night, a right it earned by winning the Wyoming Valley Conference Division 2 title.

The Black Knights took advantage of wrestling at home, roaring into the finals with a 64-18 semifinal victory over Montrose.

Lake-Lehman raced out to a 34-6 lead, then after a forfeit to Montrose’s top wrestler, the Black Knights got four straight first-period pins by Hunter Burke, Connor Morgan, Tim Schechterly and Jake Trumbower from 145 to 170.

Bob Long also had a first-period pin at 132.

Zack Stuart, at 126, and Nick Zaboski, at 182, had Lake-Lehman’s other pins while Mason Konigus won by major decision at 106.

Lake-Lehman 78

Western Wayne 3

Late in the quarterfinal match to begin the tournament Friday, Lake-Lehman led by the uncommon score of 66 to minus 3.

The Black Knights had won every bout to that point and the Wildcats had been hit with team penalty points for flagrant misconduct.

Cole Robbins-Long, T.J. Meehan, Mason Konigus, Chandler Longstreth, Zack Stuart, Bob Long, Josh Bonomo, Jake Trumbower and Nick Zaboski all won by pins.

Tunkhannock 45, Blue Ridge 29

The Tigers reached the district final by beating host Blue Ridge, the Lackawanna League Division 2 champion, in Friday’s semifinal.

Matt Rosentel (120), Ethan Munley (138), Nick Marabell (220) and Jhamal Zacharias (285) had first-period pins for the Tigers.

Tunkhannock 48

Scranton Prep 30

Matt Rosentel opened the quarterfinal match with a 44-second pin for Tunkhannock at 113 and Owen Woods closed it with a one-minute pin at 106.

Ethan Munley, Jeffrey Meader and Nick Marabell, who won in 1:14 at 195, also had pins for the Tigers.

Abington Heights 45

Dallas 26

Abington Heights defeated Dallas in Saturday morning’s consolation match at Pittston Area, leaving the Mountaineers tied for fifth out of eight teams in the Class 3A tournament.

The Comets opened a 33-6 lead before Steven Newell and Matt Ferrara posted back-to-back pins and Taylor Bolesta followed with a technical fall to cut their lead to 10.

Abington Heights closed out the victory by winning two of the last three bouts.

Dallas 46

Wyoming Valley West 36

Dallas rallied from 20 points down by winning the last five bouts of the first-round consolation match.

Wyoming Valley West used four pins and a forfeit in the lightest five weights for a 30-0 lead.

The Mountaineers won eight of the nine remaining bouts, but the Spartans still led 36-16 before the closing streak.

Ben Yanchick gave Dallas its first points with a major decision at 138. Thaddeus Mead and Nick Solinsky followed with pins.

After Dallas forfeited at 160, the Mountaineers used three first-period pins and two forfeits to pull out the win.

Solinsky won his bout in 20 seconds, then Lenny Kelley (170), Brian Novicki (182) and Taylor Bolesta (220) had the first-period pins that finished the comeback.

Honesdale 51

Dallas 24

Honesdale opened a 27-3 lead and won the quarterfinal match at Delaware Valley to begin the tournament Friday.

Steven Newell, Taylor Bolesta and Shawn Henniger had consecutive first-period pins from 195 to 285 to cut the deficit to 27-21.

