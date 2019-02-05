DALLAS — The Back Mountain Chamber will hold its 10th annual Business and Community Expo on Wednesday, April 24 at Misericordia University. The expo will be held from 4 to 6 p.m. in Insalaco Hall and free to the public. A Vendor Mixer will precede the event from 3 to 3:45 p.m.

The Expo continues to be a great opportunity for local companies and community organizations to showcase their services and products with the public. Registration is open online at www.backmountainchamber.org

Sponsorships are available and must be confirmed by Wednesday, Feb. 27. For sponsorship information, call/text Dawn Wiringer at 570-606-7672 or send an email to bmcexpoevent@gmail.com.

Back Mountain Chamber provides a formal structure that brings organizations, educational facilities, and government together to accomplish our purpose to create a strong, thriving, growing business environment that supports community, culture, and commerce. For more information, contact the Back Mountain Chamber at 570-675-9380 or email at bmcbussdev@gmail.com Visit us online at www.backmountainchamber.org.