Northeast Pennsylvania poets will read at Misericordia University library event on Feb. 21

Waugh - Hyder - Leas - Maros - -

DALLAS TWP. — The Friends of the Mary Kintz Bevevino Library at Misericordia University will host, “Local Poets and Writers,” a poetry reading on Thursday, Feb. 21 from 7 to 9 p.m. in the Catherine Evans McGowan Room of the library.

The poetry reading will feature Amber Hyder, of Hanover Township; Alyssa Waugh, of Nanticoke; Dawn Leas, of Kingston; and Maura Maros, of Scranton. Rebecca Steinberger, Ph.D., professor of English at Misericordia University, is coordinating the event.

Many of the readings will come from the book, “I AM STRENGTH: True Stories of Everyday Superwomen,” which Waugh edited and includes works by all three poets. The book, along with others in which the three poets are involved, will be available for purchase and signing. Following the readings, there will be a question-and-answer session, where the audience will have an opportunity to ask about the works presented and topics such as writing, publishing, and earning Master of Art and Master of Fine Art degrees in writing.

Hyder is returning to her alma mater, where she earned bachelor’s degrees in English and education, and has completed postgraduate work at East Stroudsburg and Misericordia universities. A high school English teacher in the Greater Nanticoke Area School District, Hyder has had art, photography and poetry published in Misericordia University’s Instress: Journal of the Arts, and she is currently working on a solo book of poetry.

Waugh’s poetry has been featured on the blog, “Writing in a Woman’s Voice.” Her book of short stories, “Hell’s Laughter,” an allegorical collection of horror and fantasy stories about women’s issues, was published in 2017 after her title story won first place in Inkitt.com’s, “Scariest Story Ever Told” contest. Her stories have also been published in Beyond Science Fiction Literary Magazine. Waugh is a professor of writing at King’s College and holds an M.A. and M.F.A. in creative writing with a concentration in fiction. She is a copy editor for Etruscan Press, a writing contest judge for San Fedele Press and a manuscript reader for the James Jones Novel Fellowship. She also instructs fiction-writing workshops at Wilkes University.

Leas is the author of “Take Something When You Go” (Winter Goose Publishing 2016) and “I Know When to Keep Quiet” (Finishing Line Press 2010). Her work has appeared in Literary Mama, San Pedro River Review, The Pedestal Magazine, Supporting Women Writers in Miami, Southern Florida Poetry Journal, and more. Her work won an honorable mention in the 2005 Dorothy Sargent Rosenberg Poetry Prize and has been nominated for a Pushcart prize. She received a B.A. in communications with a minor in English from the University of Scranton, and an M.F.A. in creative writing from Wilkes University.

Maros is a human resources professional who uses her business experience and creative ability to tell stories centering on family and community. She has a master’s degrees in human resources administration from the University of Scranton and creative writing from Wilkes University. In 2018, she attained her M.F.A. at Wilkes University. Her short story, “Hidden Gem” (February 2016) and book review of “The Self-Care Solution” (June 2016) were published in “Mothers Always Write.”

The event is free and open to the public. Light refreshments will be provided. Reservations are requested, but not necessary. For additional information or to make reservations, please email Susan Lazur, administrative assistant, Mary Kintz Bevevino Library, at slazur@misericordia.edu or call 570-674-6225.