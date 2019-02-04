Misericordia University recognizes co-valedictorians

Submitted photo Misericordia University recognized the academic accomplishments of Kailey Vogl, left, of Wexford, and Hannah Larkin, Sinking Spring, he co-valedictorians for the winter 2018 graduating class, during the eighth annual winter commencement ceremony. They graduated summa cum laude with Bachelor of Science degrees in health care management. Larkin and Vogl began their studies in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program in the spring semester. -

DALLAS TWP. — Misericordia University recently recognized the academic accomplishments of the co-valedictorians for the winter 2018 graduating class during the eighth annual winter commencement ceremony at the Anderson Sports and Health Center.

Hannah Larkin, of Sinking Spring, and Kailey Vogl, of Wexford, graduated summa cum laude with Bachelor of Science degrees in health care management. The graduates began their studies in the Doctor of Physical Therapy program in the spring semester and are participating in their integrated clinical experiences at the Masonic Village Retirement Home in Dallas and Meadows Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Dallas.

Larkin, who served as the student speaker at the commencement ceremony in December, was a four-year starter for the soccer team that captured the MAC title three out of the last four years. She made the All-MAC Second Team as a freshman and All-MAC First Team after her junior and senior seasons.

After her senior year, Larkin was selected for the United Soccer Coaches (USC) Scholar All-American second team and All-Region first team. The daughter of Terrance and Susan Larkin was also chosen USC All-Mid-Atlantic first team and MAC Freedom Offensive Player of the Year. Larkin finished third on the team with 21 points and eight goals. The soccer team made a trip to the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament and was ranked sixth in the nation in the final USC poll.

A four-time Misericordia University Scholar Athlete recipient for maintaining a 3.4 GPA or higher, Larkin also was named four times to the MAC All-Academic Honor Roll and was inducted into the Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society. She also participated in the Physical Therapy Club and was a member of the Students Athlete Advisory Committee, while volunteering in the community with her teammates at youth soccer camps in the Back Mountain.

A four-year starter as a forward/midfielder, the daughter of Thomas and Doreen Vogl was second on the team in scoring with eight points and was elected team MVP by her teammates during her senior season. Vogl was fifth in scoring with nine points (4 goals, 1 assist) during her junior year and placed second with four goals and four assists as a sophomore. The field hockey team won two MAC Freedom championships and earned two berths in the NCAA Tournament during her career. At the conclusion of her junior season, she was named to the MAC Sportsmanship team.

Vogl’s classroom work also was recognized as she received the National Field Hockey Coaches Association Scholar of Distinction Award for maintaining a cumulative grade point average (GPA) of 3.90 or higher during her four years as a student-athlete. A member of the team’s leadership committee, she also was a four-time Misericordia University Scholar Athlete recipient for maintaining a 3.4 GPA or higher. Vogl continues to remain active in the Athletic Department as she participates in the Cougars’ Leadership Series.

In the community, she is the Physical Therapy Club’s liaison to the Misericordia University Student-Run Pro-Bono Physical Therapy Clinic that provides free services to people in the community who are underinsured, uninsured or in need. Vogl and her teammates also participated in numerous service activities such as the Special Olympics, Adopt-A-Family and more. The team also produced a video to raise awareness for suicide prevention. Vogl has also been a member of the Relay for Life Event Leadership team since her sophomore year, serving on the publicity and activities committees. A member of the Physical Therapy Club, she was inducted into the Sigma Beta Delta Honor Society.

Larkin and Vogl are scheduled to receive their doctorate degrees during the winter commencement ceremony in December 2021.