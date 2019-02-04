Wilkes student Katelyn Sincavage, of Shavertown, takes stage in ‘Cabaret’

WILKES-BARRE — Katelyn Sincavage, of Shavertown, is performing in Wilkes University Theatre’s production of the Tony awarding-winning musical, “Cabaret.”

The performances will take place on Feb. 21, 22, and 23 at 8 p.m. with matinee performances on Feb. 23 and 24 at 2 p.m. at Wilkes’ Dorothy Dickson Darte Center for the Performing Arts, 239 S. River St.

Sincavage is playing the role of Rosie.

This 1998 revival version of “Cabaret” takes audiences deep into the seedy nightlife of the Kit Kat Klub on the eve of Hitler’s rise to power in Weimar, Germany. Based on Christopher Isherwood’s “Berlin Stories,” “Cabaret” follows the interlocking stories of Sally Bowles, a beguiling, self-destructive cabaret singer, Cliff Bradshaw, a young American journalist, and the citizens of Berlin as they are caught up in the swirling maelstrom of a changing society.

General admission is $10, $5 for students and seniors and free for all Wilkes students, faculty and staff with ID. Parking is available at the Henry Student Center along with handicapped accessible options. For more information, call the box office at 570-408-4540.