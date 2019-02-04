New books added to shelves of Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, announces the addition of the following new books to its collection for February 2019:

EXPRESS

“The Rule of Law” by John Lescroart

“Letters from Peaceful Lane” by Janet Dailey

“What Doesn’t Kill Her” by Christina Dodd

“Daughter of War” by Brad Taylor

“The Suspect” by Fiona Barton

“Judgment: A Novel” by Joseph Finder

FICTION

“The Rule of Law” by John Lescroart

“Letters from Peaceful Lane” by Janet Dailey

“What Doesn’t Kill Her” by Christina Dodd

“Daughter of War” by Brad Taylor

“The Suspect” by Fiona Barton

“Judgment: A Novel” by Joseph Finder

“The Silhouette Girl” by V.C. Andrews

“99 Nights in Logar” by Jamil Jan Kochai

“The Break Line” by James Brabazon

NONFICTION

“Homebody: A Guide to Creating Spaces You Never Want to Leave” by Joanna Gaines

“Modern Patchwork Home” edited by Vivika Hansen Denegre

“The Popol Vuh” by Michael Bazzett

“The Old Farmer’s 2019 Almanac”

“The Tattooist of Auschwitz” by Heather Morris

BIOGRAPHY

“The Good Neighbor: The Life and Work of Fred Rogers” by Maxwell King

“About My Mother” by Peggy Rowe

BOOKS ON CD

“Black Swan Rising” by Lisa Brackmann

“Women of the Dunes” by Sarah Maine

“A Time to Scatter Stones” by Lawrence Block