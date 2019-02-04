DALLAS — Following is the menu for the Dallas Senior Center for the week of Feb. 11, 2019:

MONDAY: Chicken with gravy, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, biscuit, sugar cookie, milk and coffee.

TUESDAY: Bag lunch

WEDNESDAY: Chicken thigh, mashed potatoes, mixed vegetables, whole wheat dinner roll, fruit, milk and coffee.

THURSDAY: Special Valentine’s Day Lunch — Vegetable lasagna, garlic bread, roasted Brussels sprouts with balsamic glaze, sorbet, milk and coffee.

FRIDAY: Swedish meatballs, broccoli, creamy pasta shells, birthday cake, milk and coffee.