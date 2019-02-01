🔊 Listen to this

The Kiwanis Club of Dallas recently donated a check to the Dallas Area School District to cover the cost of school lunches for several Dallas Area students. This school lunch program donation began many years ago to aid students, who were in need of financial assistance, but did not meet the threshold from the federal guidelines for the free/reduced school lunch program. Each year, the club collaborates with the administration and the food service provider to establish a confidential opportunity to pay for student lunches. From left, are Barbara Cunningham, Dr. Thomas Duffy, superintendent of Dallas School District; Beverly Atherholt, treasurer of Dallas Kiwanis Club; Mark Kahn, Chris Teager, manager, Southwest Foodservice Excellence; Patricia Senese and Wendy Schukraft.