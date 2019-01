CHARLESTON, SC — Matthew Dymond, of Tunkhannock, and Collin R. Gleco, of Shavertown, have been named o the dean’s list at The Citadel for the fall 2018 semester. The dean’s list is a recognition given to cadets and students who are registered for 12 or more semester hours and whose grade point average is 3.20 or higher.

