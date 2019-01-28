Story Time registration begins Feb. 5 at Back Mountain Memorial Library

DALLAS — The Back Mountain Memorial Library, 96 Huntsville Road, lists the following upcoming events.

Registration for Winter/Spring Story Times will begin Tuesday, Feb. 5 at 9:30 a.m.

Several sessions are available for toddlers through 5-year-olds. Classes include stories, fingerplays, music, and a craft. They will run eight weeks, through the week of Feb. 18 to the week of April 8. Introduce your child to learning and instill a love of the Library at the same time! Call the Children’s Room to sign up.

Presenter Bonnie Witkosky will talk about experiencing the culture of another country in your own home by hosting an international exchange student. Your childcare needs may be filled by a foreign au pair who can introduce your children to a wider worldview. Come to the library at 7 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 20 for this informative program.

The new year is a great time to join one of our book discussion groups. The Thursday group meets the third Thursday of the month at 10 a.m.; this month’s date is Feb. 21. The Monday Morning book group meets the last Monday of the month at 10 a.m., which will be Feb. 25. Call ahead of time for the work being read, and learn the pleasures of delving into a good book.

The “Christmas Extravaganza” holiday shop volunteers would like to thank everyone who made this season’s fundraiser such a glowing success. This festive sale provides patrons with Christmas gifts and décor while benefiting the library.

Patrons and staff are enthusiastic about these books.

Several interesting biographies have been added to the collection. Explore the life of the famed jurist in “Ruth Bader Ginsburg” by Jane Sherron DeHart. Or see what Justin Timberlake has to say about his life in “Hindsight.” Another intriguing bio is “Inheritance,” in which author Dani Shapiro finds out her entire life is not what she thought it was.

