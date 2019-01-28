Kiwanis Club of Dallas makes donation to Lake-Lehman School District

- Submitted photo

The Kiwanis Club of Dallas recently presented a check to the Lake-Lehman School District to cover the cost of school lunches for four Lake-Lehman students. Students were selected using criteria related to the federal guidelines for the free/reduced school lunch program. This donation was initiated several years ago to establish a confidential opportunity to pay for student lunches. This is one of many programs sponsored by the Kiwanis Club of Dallas in aid of children. Shown during the check presentation are, from left, Doug Klopp, principal of Lake-Lehman Junior/Senior High School; and Beverly Atherholt, treasurer, Kiwanis Club of Dallas.