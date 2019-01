Somiah Almeky, of Shavertown, along with three other medical students at Geisinger Commonwealth School of Medicine, was named to the Geisinger Diversity and Inclusion Council. The council includes a cross section of representatives drawn from Geisinger’s more than 33,000 employees. The GCSOM students will provide a voice for Geisinger’s 400 medical students.

